Date Taken: 07.09.2026 Date Posted: 07.31.2026 16:52 Photo ID: 9843536 VIRIN: 260709-F-DD357-5318 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.15 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Connecting Community to Capability [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.