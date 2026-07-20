Daniel Medina, 23d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Operations driver operator, briefs honorary commanders during a tour at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. The visit highlighted the Fire Department’s role in protecting personnel, facilities and mission-critical resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9843536
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-DD357-5318
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting Community to Capability [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecting Community to Capability
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