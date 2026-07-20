U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander, is sprayed with water by family and friends following the completion of the final A-10C Thunderbolt II flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, July 29, 2026. The spraying of water at one’s “fini flight” is a tradition amongst the aviation community and is seen as a celebration of all the accomplishments and missions the aviator has contributed to over their career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9843111
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-VJ319-2214
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
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