The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander, is sprayed with water by family and friends following the completion of the final A-10C Thunderbolt II flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, July 29, 2026. The spraying of water at one’s “fini flight” is a tradition amongst the aviation community and is seen as a celebration of all the accomplishments and missions the aviator has contributed to over their career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)