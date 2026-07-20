The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander, performs pre-flight checks on the A-10C Thunderbolt II before his final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. From Operation Desert Storm to Inherent Resolve, the A-10s of Davis-Monthan have a decorated combat history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)