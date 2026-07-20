U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander, performs pre-flight checks on the A-10C Thunderbolt II before his final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. From Operation Desert Storm to Inherent Resolve, the A-10s of Davis-Monthan have a decorated combat history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9843095
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-VJ319-1207
|Resolution:
|5209x3466
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
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