The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

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A U.S. Airman marshals an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft on the flightline following the completion of its final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The A-10 divestment honors the aircraft’s incredible legacy while preparing Airmen for the demands of future readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)