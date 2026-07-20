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    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan [Image 5 of 8]

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    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman marshals an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft on the flightline following the completion of its final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The A-10 divestment honors the aircraft’s incredible legacy while preparing Airmen for the demands of future readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:09
    Photo ID: 9843105
    VIRIN: 260728-F-VJ319-2012
    Resolution: 5941x3953
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

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    A-10
    Readiness
    Lethality

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