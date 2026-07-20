A U.S. Airman marshals an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft on the flightline following the completion of its final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The A-10 divestment honors the aircraft’s incredible legacy while preparing Airmen for the demands of future readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9843105
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-VJ319-2012
|Resolution:
|5941x3953
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
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