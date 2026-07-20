The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron salute Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, as he exits an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft for the final time at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The rendering of the final salute is a tradition reserved for the Squadron commander as they complete their final flight at an installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)