U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron salute Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, as he exits an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft for the final time at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The rendering of the final salute is a tradition reserved for the Squadron commander as they complete their final flight at an installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9843106
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-VJ319-2148
|Resolution:
|5841x3886
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
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