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    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan [Image 6 of 8]

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    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron salute Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, as he exits an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft for the final time at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The rendering of the final salute is a tradition reserved for the Squadron commander as they complete their final flight at an installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:09
    Photo ID: 9843106
    VIRIN: 260728-F-VJ319-2148
    Resolution: 5841x3886
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
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    A-10
    Readiness
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