The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, performs pre-flight checks on the A-10C Thunderbolt II before his final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The A-10’s precision and survivability saved countless lives and defined close air support for nearly half a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)