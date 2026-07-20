The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

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The U.S. Air Force 357th Fighter Generation Squadron poses for one final group photo in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft following the completion of the aircraft’s final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. These Airmen have helped progress the A-10’s mission over the last few years and are constantly contributing to the readiness of future airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)