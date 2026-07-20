The U.S. Air Force 357th Fighter Generation Squadron poses for one final group photo in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft following the completion of the aircraft’s final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. These Airmen have helped progress the A-10’s mission over the last few years and are constantly contributing to the readiness of future airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9843107
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-VJ319-2482
|Resolution:
|5839x3885
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
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