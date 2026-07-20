U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Soboslai, 337th Air Control Squadron undergraduate battle manager, marshals an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft before its final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The A-10’s close air support mission has been a constant for those at Davis-Monthan and the surrounding community for nearly five decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9843099
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-VJ319-1435
|Resolution:
|5058x3365
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
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