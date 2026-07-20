The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

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U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Soboslai, 337th Air Control Squadron undergraduate battle manager, marshals an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft before its final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The A-10’s close air support mission has been a constant for those at Davis-Monthan and the surrounding community for nearly five decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)