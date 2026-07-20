The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander and Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, steps out onto the flightline in preparation for the A-10C Thunderbolt II’s final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The A-10’s precision and survivability saved countless lives and defined close air support for nearly half a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)