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    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan [Image 1 of 8]

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    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander and Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, steps out onto the flightline in preparation for the A-10C Thunderbolt II’s final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The A-10’s precision and survivability saved countless lives and defined close air support for nearly half a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:09
    Photo ID: 9843093
    VIRIN: 260728-F-VJ319-1075
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan
    The A-10’s Fini Flight at Davis-Monthan

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    TAGS

    A-10
    Close Air Support
    Readiness
    Lethality

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