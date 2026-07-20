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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness [Image 1 of 22]

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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Stefanie Hauck  

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Employees celebrate the launch of DLA Weapons Support July 24, 2026. (Photo by Jody Taylor, DLA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:14
    Photo ID: 9842625
    VIRIN: 260724-D-LP749-4377
    Resolution: 3879x2586
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness [Image 22 of 22], by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

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