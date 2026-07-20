DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

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A team of eight Sideboys gets into position at the beginning of the activation ceremony for Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at the Defense Supply Center Columbus July 24, 2026. The ceremony, presided by DLA’s director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, incorporated the Navy tradition of piping aboard and ashore the arrival and departure of distinguished leaders in honor of the command’s first commander, Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor. First row, left to right: Navy Cmdr. Keith Hough; Navy Lt. Cmdr. Cody Dunn; Navy Lt. j.g. Natora Landers; Army Lt. Col. William Reinstatler. Second row, left to right: Navy Cmdr. Leanne Riley; Navy Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Despota, Lt. Josie Perry; Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jared Simon, and Boatswain’s Mate: Navy Chief Warrant Officer 5 Sultan Hamzah. (Photo by Andrew Young/DLA)