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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness [Image 19 of 22]

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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    A team of eight Sideboys gets into position at the beginning of the activation ceremony for Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at the Defense Supply Center Columbus July 24, 2026. The ceremony, presided by DLA’s director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, incorporated the Navy tradition of piping aboard and ashore the arrival and departure of distinguished leaders in honor of the command’s first commander, Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor. First row, left to right: Navy Cmdr. Keith Hough; Navy Lt. Cmdr. Cody Dunn; Navy Lt. j.g. Natora Landers; Army Lt. Col. William Reinstatler. Second row, left to right: Navy Cmdr. Leanne Riley; Navy Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Despota, Lt. Josie Perry; Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jared Simon, and Boatswain’s Mate: Navy Chief Warrant Officer 5 Sultan Hamzah. (Photo by Andrew Young/DLA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:14
    Photo ID: 9842614
    VIRIN: 260724-D-TI822-1388
    Resolution: 5256x3504
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness [Image 22 of 22], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

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