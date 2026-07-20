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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness [Image 17 of 22]

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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Launey (left) was honored during the activation ceremony for DLA Weapons Support July 24, 2026, for his service guiding the integration of DLA Aviation and DLA Land and Maritime into a new unified command for weapon system support. DLA Aviation officially deactivated July 23, 2026, in Richmond, Virginia, with Launey relinquishing command before traveling the following day to Columbus, Ohio, to attend the deactivation of DLA Land and Maritime and standup of DLA Weapons Support. The award was presented by ceremony proffer Navy Lt. Cmdr. Joe Olson on behalf of Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor. The command, headquartered at Defense Supply Center Columbus, will operate out of its primary locations at DSCC and Defense Supply Center Richmond, as well as over 50 forward sites. (Photo by Andrew Young/DLA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:14
    Photo ID: 9842610
    VIRIN: 260724-D-TI822-1362
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness [Image 22 of 22], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

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