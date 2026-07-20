DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

Date Taken: 07.24.2026 Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:14 Photo ID: 9842624 VIRIN: 260724-D-LP749-5831 Resolution: 1967x2950 Size: 1.33 MB Location: US

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