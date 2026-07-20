Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor departs through a row of Sideboys at the conclusion of the activation ceremony for Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at the Defense Supply Center Columbus July 24, 2026. (Photo by Andrew Young/DLA)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9842616
|VIRIN:
|260724-D-TI822-1404
|Resolution:
|3907x5860
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness [Image 22 of 22], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
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