DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

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Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director of the Defense Logistics Agency, departs through a row of Sideboys at the conclusion of the activation ceremony for Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at the Defense Supply Center Columbus July 24, 2026. The ceremony incorporated naval sea traditions in honor of the command’s first commander, Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor. The Naval tradition of piping aboard and ashore recognizes the arrival and departure of distinguished leaders. (Photo by Andrew Young/DLA)