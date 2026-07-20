Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director of the Defense Logistics Agency, departs through a row of Sideboys at the conclusion of the activation ceremony for Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at the Defense Supply Center Columbus July 24, 2026. The ceremony incorporated naval sea traditions in honor of the command’s first commander, Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor. The Naval tradition of piping aboard and ashore recognizes the arrival and departure of distinguished leaders. (Photo by Andrew Young/DLA)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9842615
|VIRIN:
|260724-D-TI822-1394
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness [Image 22 of 22], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
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