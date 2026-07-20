Navy Rear. Adm. Julie Treanor delivers a rousing address during the activation ceremony July 24, 2026, of the Defense Logistics Agency’s newest command: DLA Weapons Support. The command integrates the missions of DLA Aviation and DLA Land and Maritime into a single, unified command for weapon system support reaching across the entire Joint Force. (Photo by Andrew Young/DLA)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9842609
|VIRIN:
|260724-D-TI822-1325
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
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