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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness [Image 16 of 22]

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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Navy Rear. Adm. Julie Treanor delivers a rousing address during the activation ceremony July 24, 2026, of the Defense Logistics Agency’s newest command: DLA Weapons Support. The command integrates the missions of DLA Aviation and DLA Land and Maritime into a single, unified command for weapon system support reaching across the entire Joint Force. (Photo by Andrew Young/DLA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:14
    Photo ID: 9842609
    VIRIN: 260724-D-TI822-1325
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness [Image 22 of 22], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

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