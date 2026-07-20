DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

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Navy Rear. Adm. Julie Treanor delivers a rousing address during the activation ceremony July 24, 2026, of the Defense Logistics Agency’s newest command: DLA Weapons Support. The command integrates the missions of DLA Aviation and DLA Land and Maritime into a single, unified command for weapon system support reaching across the entire Joint Force. (Photo by Andrew Young/DLA)