DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

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A ceremonial cake cutting and celebratory reception concluded the activation of Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at the Defense Supply Center Columbus July 24, 2026. Pictured left to right: Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, commander of DLA Weapons Support; Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, DLA director; and Steve Kinskie, deputy commander for DLA Weapons Support. (Photo by Andrew Young/DLA)