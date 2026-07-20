A ceremonial cake cutting and celebratory reception concluded the activation of Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at the Defense Supply Center Columbus July 24, 2026. Pictured left to right: Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, commander of DLA Weapons Support; Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, DLA director; and Steve Kinskie, deputy commander for DLA Weapons Support. (Photo by Andrew Young/DLA)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9842618
|VIRIN:
|260724-D-TI822-6918
|Resolution:
|3581x2387
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness [Image 22 of 22], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
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