3-112th Annual Training

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matt Hedges, Det. 1, D Co., 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion “Skydevils,” one from left, flies the Skydio X10D small unmanned aircraft system an Estonian Defense Forces service member, with the Military Reserve Exchange Program, observe at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 29, 2026. Soldiers with Det. 1, Delta Co., 104th BEB assisted 3-112 FA with concealment training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)