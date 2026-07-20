U.S. Army Pfc. Adrian DeJesus, with 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery, New Jersey National Guard, prepares equipment for concealment training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 29, 2026. The 3-112 Field Artillery conducted drills while reacting to unmanned aircraft systems flown by Detachment 1, Delta Company, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, as part of their annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9841705
|VIRIN:
|260729-Z-IB607-1871
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-112th Annual Training [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.