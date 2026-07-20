U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Steven Cenni, Det. 1, Delta Company, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, New Jersey National Guard, flies the Skydio X10D small unmanned aircraft system at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 29, 2026. Soldiers with Det. 1, Delta Co., 104th BEB assisted 3-112 FA with cover and concealment training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9841708
|VIRIN:
|260729-Z-IB607-1895
|Resolution:
|5573x3715
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3-112th Annual Training [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.