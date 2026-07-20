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    3-112th Annual Training [Image 18 of 27]

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    3-112th Annual Training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Shelley, and Maj. Jesse Nagle, both with 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery, right to left, pose with Estonian Defense Forces 1st Lt. Kaur Lumiste and 2nd Lt. Karl Torim, both with the Military Reserve Exchange Program, left to right, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 29, 2026. The MREP is an international defense partnership that allows Estonian Defense Forces and U.S. Reserve and National Guard components to embed personnel with allied foreign units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 19:20
    Photo ID: 9841703
    VIRIN: 260729-Z-IB607-1778
    Resolution: 5691x3794
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3-112th Annual Training [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    155mm
    M777A2
    NJARNG
    Military Reserve Exchange Program
    MREP
    Howitzer

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