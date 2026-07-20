3-112th Annual Training

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U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Shelley, and Maj. Jesse Nagle, both with 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery, right to left, pose with Estonian Defense Forces 1st Lt. Kaur Lumiste and 2nd Lt. Karl Torim, both with the Military Reserve Exchange Program, left to right, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 29, 2026. The MREP is an international defense partnership that allows Estonian Defense Forces and U.S. Reserve and National Guard components to embed personnel with allied foreign units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)