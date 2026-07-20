3-112th Annual Training

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U.S. Army Soldiers, with Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery, New Jersey National Guard, conduct M777A2 Howitzer emplacement training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 29, 2026. Charlie Battery, 3-112 Field Artillery, conducted drills while reacting to unmanned aircraft systems flown by Detachment 1, Delta Company, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, as part of their annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)