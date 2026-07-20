3-112th Annual Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Steven Cenni, Det. 1, Delta Company, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, New Jersey National Guard, flies the Skydio X10D small unmanned aircraft system at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 29, 2026. Soldiers with Det. 1, Delta Co., 104th BEB assisted 3-112 FA with cover and concealment training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)