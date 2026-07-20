3-112th Annual Training

U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Shelley, Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery, left, Estonian Defense Forces 2nd Lt. Karl Torim, with the Military Reserve Exchange Program, pose for a photo at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 29, 2026. The MREP is an international defense partnership that allows Estonian Defense Forces and U.S. Reserve and National Guard components to embed personnel with allied foreign units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9841698
|VIRIN:
|260729-Z-IB607-1767
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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