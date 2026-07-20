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    3-112th Annual Training [Image 16 of 27]

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    3-112th Annual Training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Steven Cenni, Det. 1, Delta Company, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, New Jersey National Guard, flies the Skydio X10D small unmanned aircraft system at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 29, 2026. Soldiers with Det. 1, Delta Co., 104th BEB assisted 3-112 FA with cover and concealment training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 19:20
    Photo ID: 9841700
    VIRIN: 260729-Z-IB607-1776
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3-112th Annual Training [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    concealment
    155mm
    M777A2
    NJARNG
    Howitzer

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