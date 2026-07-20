Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec

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Allison Hemberger, 436th Force Support Squadron aquatic supervisor, demonstrates how to dive and retrieve a training brick during a Dover Duties visit to the Oasis Pool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. The visit featured demonstrations of various physical tests required to be a lifeguard and the day-to-day effort required to operate the recreational facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)