Allison Hemberger, 436th Force Support Squadron aquatic supervisor, demonstrates how to dive and retrieve a training brick during a Dover Duties visit to the Oasis Pool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. The visit featured demonstrations of various physical tests required to be a lifeguard and the day-to-day effort required to operate the recreational facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:26
|Photo ID:
|9839989
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-DA916-2699
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec [Image 8 of 8], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.