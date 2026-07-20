Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec

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Allison Hemberger, 436th Force Support Squadron aquatic supervisor and Ashley Hicks, 436th FSS Outdoor Recreation director, demonstrate a water rescue during a Dover Duties visit to the Oasis Pool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. The visit featured demonstrations of various lifeguard duties and responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)