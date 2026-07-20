Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, right, 436th Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, 436th AW command chief, participate in a Tactical Water Aerobics class during a Dover Duties visit to the Oasis Pool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. The 436th AW command team and a selected Airman visited the facility for an opportunity to learn more about career fields across the installation. The visit concluded with an exercise class offered at the pool. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)