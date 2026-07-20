Allison Hemberger, left, 436th Force Support Squadron aquatic supervisor, and Airman 1st Class Malachi Reape, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, test pH and chlorine levels during a Dover Duties visit to the Oasis Pool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. The visit offered hands-on experience with the day-to-day efforts required to operate the recreational facility. Reape noted one similarity between his own job and being a lifeguard was the daily safety checklist that must be performed before the start of the day.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:26
|Photo ID:
|9839980
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-DA916-1078
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec [Image 8 of 8], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.