Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec

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Allison Hemberger, left, 436th Force Support Squadron aquatic supervisor, and Airman 1st Class Malachi Reape, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, test pH and chlorine levels during a Dover Duties visit to the Oasis Pool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. The visit offered hands-on experience with the day-to-day efforts required to operate the recreational facility. Reape noted one similarity between his own job and being a lifeguard was the daily safety checklist that must be performed before the start of the day.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)