Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Malachi Reape, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, performs a plank hold during a Dover Duties visit to the Oasis Pool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. Reape and the 436th Airlift Wing command team toured the recreational facility and participated in a Tactical Water Aerobics class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)