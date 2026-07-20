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    Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec [Image 6 of 8]

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    Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Malachi Reape, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, performs a plank hold during a Dover Duties visit to the Oasis Pool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. Reape and the 436th Airlift Wing command team toured the recreational facility and participated in a Tactical Water Aerobics class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:26
    Photo ID: 9839985
    VIRIN: 260715-F-DA916-1510
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec [Image 8 of 8], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover AFB

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