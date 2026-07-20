Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Allison Hemberger, left, 436th Force Support Squadron aquatic supervisor, shows U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, Airman 1st Class Malachi Reape, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician and Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, 436th AW command chief, her daily tasks during a Dover Duties visit to the Oasis Pool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. Throughout the visit, the command team and Reape learned about pool operations, lifeguarding responsibilities and the day-to-day efforts required to operate the recreational facility. Reape noted working alongside wing leadership and getting to know them was a highlight of the visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)