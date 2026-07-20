Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec

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Ali Bednarik, 436th Force Support Squadron fitness program manager, leads a group of Airmen through a Tactical Water Aerobics class during a Dover Duties visit to the Oasis Pool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. Dover Duties offered the 436th Airlift Wing command team and a selected Airman a close look at the career fields responsible for the operation of recreational facilities at Dover AFB. The visit concluded with an exercise class offered at the pool. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)