Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, swims carrying a training brick during a Dover Duties visit to the Oasis Pool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. Dover Duties offered the 436th AW command team and a selected Airman a glimpse into the physical requirements required for lifeguard certification and the daily operations of the recreational facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)