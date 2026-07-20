U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, swims carrying a training brick during a Dover Duties visit to the Oasis Pool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. Dover Duties offered the 436th AW command team and a selected Airman a glimpse into the physical requirements required for lifeguard certification and the daily operations of the recreational facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:26
|Photo ID:
|9839987
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-DA916-1977
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover Duties with Outdoor Rec [Image 8 of 8], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.