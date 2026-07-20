A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing departs a simulated recovery area after inserting U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, during a sensitive item recovery training exercise at Lake Roosevelt, Arizona, July 19, 2026. This comprehensive training certified the squadron's readiness to command and execute full-spectrum personnel recovery as a joint task force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 01:02
|Photo ID:
|9834719
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-MO337-1009
|Resolution:
|4466x2971
|Size:
|631.35 KB
|Location:
|ROOSEVELT, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.