Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities

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A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing departs a simulated recovery area after inserting U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, during a sensitive item recovery training exercise at Lake Roosevelt, Arizona, July 19, 2026. This comprehensive training certified the squadron's readiness to command and execute full-spectrum personnel recovery as a joint task force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)