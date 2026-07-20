Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities

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A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, recovers a simulated sensitive item from Lake Roosevelt during a training exercise in Arizona, July 19, 2026. Savage Jackal 26 serves as the certification exercise to prepare the 57th RQS for upcoming deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)