A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, secures a simulated sensitive item during a recovery exercise at Lake Roosevelt, Arizona, July 19, 2026. During Exercise Savage Jackal, the deployment certification exercise prepared personnel to locate, safeguard and retrieve mission-critical assets in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 01:02
|Photo ID:
|9834712
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-MO337-1007
|Resolution:
|4585x3051
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|ROOSEVELT, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.