Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities

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A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, secures a simulated sensitive item during a recovery exercise at Lake Roosevelt, Arizona, July 19, 2026. During Exercise Savage Jackal, the deployment certification exercise prepared personnel to locate, safeguard and retrieve mission-critical assets in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)