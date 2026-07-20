Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities

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U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, secure a simulated sensitive item to a litter during a recovery exercise at Lake Roosevelt, Arizona, July 19, 2026. As part of Exercise Savage Jackal, the deployment certification exercise reinforced proper packaging and transport procedures to protect recovered equipment throughout extraction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)