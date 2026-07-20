Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities

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U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron fly on a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing as they wait to rappel during a training mission at Lake Roosevelt, Arizona, July 19, 2026. The MV-22 provided a stable aerial platform for pararescuemen conducting simulated recovery operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)