Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities

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U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, maneuver an inflatable rescue boat toward a recovery site during a sensitive item recovery exercise at Lake Roosevelt, Arizona, July 19, 2026. As part of Exercise Savage Jackal, the deployment certification exercise evaluated the team’s ability to locate, secure and retrieve sensitive technological components from a simulated downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)