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    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities [Image 5 of 9]

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    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities

    ROOSEVELT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, maneuver an inflatable rescue boat toward a recovery site during a sensitive item recovery exercise at Lake Roosevelt, Arizona, July 19, 2026. As part of Exercise Savage Jackal, the deployment certification exercise evaluated the team’s ability to locate, secure and retrieve sensitive technological components from a simulated downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 01:02
    Photo ID: 9834705
    VIRIN: 260720-F-MO337-1005
    Resolution: 5046x3357
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ROOSEVELT, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities

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    TAGS

    57 RQS, 31 FW, Pararescueman, Readiness

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