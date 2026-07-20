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    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities [Image 3 of 9]

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    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities

    ROOSEVELT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, rappels from a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during a training mission at Lake Roosevelt, Arizona, July 19, 2026. During Exercise Savage Jackal, a deployment certification exercise, full-team insertions strengthened coordination between aircrews and rescue personnel operating in challenging terrain and time-sensitive recovery scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 01:02
    Photo ID: 9834699
    VIRIN: 260720-F-MO337-1003
    Resolution: 4672x3108
    Size: 658.35 KB
    Location: ROOSEVELT, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities

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    TAGS

    57 RQS, 31 FW, Pararescueman, Readiness

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