Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities

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A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, rappels from a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during a training mission at Lake Roosevelt, Arizona, July 19, 2026. During Exercise Savage Jackal, a deployment certification exercise, full-team insertions strengthened coordination between aircrews and rescue personnel operating in challenging terrain and time-sensitive recovery scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)