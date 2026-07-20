U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, descend from a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during sensitive item recovery training at Lake Roosevelt, Arizona, July 19, 2026. As part of Exercise Savage Jackal, the deployment certification exercise evaluated rapid tactical infiltration techniques used to quickly reach recovery sites and secure high-value assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 01:02
|Photo ID:
|9834692
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-MO337-1002
|Resolution:
|5048x3359
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|ROOSEVELT, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Savage Jackal: 57th RQS validates over-water sensitive item recovery capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.