A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission

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A ceremonial cake is prepared for guests following the Special Operations Command-Korea change of command at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. During the ceremony, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Derek N. Lipson relinquished command of SOCKOR to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew A. Valas. As the only Theater Special Operations Command in which U.S. and host-nation special operations forces are institutionally organized for combined operations, SOCKOR plans and executes special operations missions in support of the UNC/CFC/USFK commander during armistice, crisis and war. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Hejong Lee)