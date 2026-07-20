A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew A. Valas, center left, newly appointed commander of Special Operations Command-Korea, returns the SOCKOR guidon to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Willson, center right, SOCKOR CSM, during a change of command at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. Valas, former commander of NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, now leads the only Theater Special Operations Command in which U.S. and host nation forces are institutionally organized for combined special operations. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Hejong Lee)