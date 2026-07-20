U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew A. Valas, center left, newly appointed commander of Special Operations Command-Korea, returns the SOCKOR guidon to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Willson, center right, SOCKOR CSM, during a change of command at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. Valas, former commander of NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, now leads the only Theater Special Operations Command in which U.S. and host nation forces are institutionally organized for combined special operations. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Hejong Lee)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9826349
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-YT900-9631
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|768 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission [Image 20 of 20], by PFC Hejong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.