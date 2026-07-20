A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, former commander of Special Operations Command-Korea, delivers remarks during the SOCKOR change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. During his three-year tenure, Lipson commanded both SOCKOR and the United Nations Command-Special Operations Component, spearheading key joint and combined SOF initiatives throughout the Northeast Asia region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)