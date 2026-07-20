A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission

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U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, right, commander of United Nations Command; Combined Forces Command; and U.S. Forces Korea, presents U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, commander of Special Operations Command-Korea, a Defense Superior Service Medal prior to the SOCKOR change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. The award honors Lipson’s distinguished leadership of both SOCKOR and the United Nations Command-Special Operations Component from 2023 to 2026, during which he spearheaded key joint and combined SOF initiatives throughout the Northeast Asia region. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Daniel Chu)