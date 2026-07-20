U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, left, commander of Special Operations Command- Korea, is presented with a National Security Merit Cheongsu Medal by Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command leadership prior to the SOCKOR change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, ROK, July 22, 2026. The award, one of South Korea's highest national security decorations, honors Lipson's significant contributions to strengthening the U.S.-ROK alliance and combined defence posture. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Daniel Chu)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 01:55
|Photo ID:
|9826332
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-YT900-6540
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|787.87 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission [Image 20 of 20], by CPL Daniel Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.