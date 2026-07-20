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    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission [Image 16 of 20]

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    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Chu 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, left, commander of Special Operations Command- Korea, is presented with a National Security Merit Cheongsu Medal by Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command leadership prior to the SOCKOR change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, ROK, July 22, 2026. The award, one of South Korea's highest national security decorations, honors Lipson's significant contributions to strengthening the U.S.-ROK alliance and combined defence posture. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Daniel Chu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 01:55
    Photo ID: 9826332
    VIRIN: 260721-A-YT900-6540
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 787.87 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission [Image 20 of 20], by CPL Daniel Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission

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    Special Operations Command Korea, SOCKOR, Camp Humphreys

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