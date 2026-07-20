A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, left, commander of Special Operations Command- Korea, is presented with a National Security Merit Cheongsu Medal by Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command leadership prior to the SOCKOR change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, ROK, July 22, 2026. The award, one of South Korea's highest national security decorations, honors Lipson's significant contributions to strengthening the U.S.-ROK alliance and combined defence posture. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Daniel Chu)