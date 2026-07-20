A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission

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Members of the Eighth Army Band Brass Quintet perform ceremonial music during the Special Operations Command-Korea change of command at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. During the ceremony, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Derek N. Lipson relinquished command of SOCKOR to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew A. Valas. As the only Theater Special Operations Command institutionally organized for combined operations with host nation SOF, SOCKOR plans and conducts special operations in support of the UNC/CFC/USFK commander during armistice, crisis and war. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Hejong Lee)