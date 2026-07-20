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    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission [Image 7 of 20]

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    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Hejong Lee 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew A. Valas, newly appointed commander of Special Operations Command-Korea, sits among guests during the SOCKOR change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. Valas, former commander of NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, now leads the only Theater Special Operations Command in which U.S. and host nation forces are institutionally organized for combined special operations. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Hejong Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 02:05
    Photo ID: 9826372
    VIRIN: 260721-A-YT900-1754
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 823.99 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission [Image 20 of 20], by PFC Hejong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission

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    Special Operations Command Korea, SOCKOR, Camp Humphreys

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