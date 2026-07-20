A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew A. Valas, newly appointed commander of Special Operations Command-Korea, sits among guests during the SOCKOR change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. Valas, former commander of NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, now leads the only Theater Special Operations Command in which U.S. and host nation forces are institutionally organized for combined special operations. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Hejong Lee)