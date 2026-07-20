U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, former commander of Special Operations Command-Korea, delivers remarks during the SOCKOR change of command at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. In his final address, Lipson outlined his '4+1' philosophy, emphasizing that true leaders provide guidance, allocate resources, report to higher commands and protect their teams, while being a better person through daily reading, communicating and thinking serves as the vital “plus one.” During his three-year tenure, Lipson commanded both SOCKOR and the United Nations Command-Special Operations Component, spearheading key joint and combined SOF initiatives throughout the Northeast Asia region. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Hejong Lee)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 02:05
|Photo ID:
|9826369
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-YT900-1422
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|730.89 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A job well done is never finished: Valas takes command of U.S.-ROK combined SOF mission [Image 20 of 20], by PFC Hejong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.