Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

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SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 07.16.2026 Courtesy Photo 20th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Hugh E. Walker III, second from left, 20th Fighter Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, fourth from left, and their family members celebrate a successful F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft training sortie at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2026. The Getz’s mission marked Getz’s first-ever flight in an F-16. (courtesy photo)