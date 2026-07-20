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    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight [Image 8 of 8]

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    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Hugh E. Walker III, second from left, 20th Fighter Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, fourth from left, and their family members celebrate a successful F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft training sortie at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2026. The Getz’s mission marked Getz’s first-ever flight in an F-16. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 19:37
    Photo ID: 9821457
    VIRIN: 260716-F-F3337-1002
    Resolution: 3866x2577
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Wild Weasels
    immersions
    leadership

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