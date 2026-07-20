Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Hugh E. Walker III, second from left, 20th Fighter Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, fourth from left, and their family members celebrate a successful F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft training sortie at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2026. The Getz’s mission marked Getz’s first-ever flight in an F-16. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9821457
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-F3337-1002
|Resolution:
|3866x2577
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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